Rihanna moved to live in Europe

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Barbadian singer 31-year-old Rihanna rents out his mansion in Los Angeles. Month stay in the star house is worth $35 thousand, reported the Chronicle.info with reference to Gazeta.ua.

Рианна переехала жить в Европу

The reason for this decision was the relocation of Rihanna in London. She lives there almost all of last year.

The singer’s estate sold for $7.5 million, but a buyer was never found. Luxury housing has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

According to the concept of Rihanna’s home is designed in a neutral white colour scheme, complete with impressive chandeliers and big Windows from floor to ceiling. The estate she bought in 2017.

