Rihanna moved to live in Europe
July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Barbadian singer 31-year-old Rihanna rents out his mansion in Los Angeles. Month stay in the star house is worth $35 thousand, reported the Chronicle.info with reference to Gazeta.ua.
The reason for this decision was the relocation of Rihanna in London. She lives there almost all of last year.
The singer’s estate sold for $7.5 million, but a buyer was never found. Luxury housing has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.
According to the concept of Rihanna’s home is designed in a neutral white colour scheme, complete with impressive chandeliers and big Windows from floor to ceiling. The estate she bought in 2017.