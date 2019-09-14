Rihanna said luxury shape asymmetrical dress
September 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
31-year-old pop diva has presented a new collection Savage X Fenty.
In Brooklyn “Barclays center” was held fashion show underwear brand Savage X from Rihanna Fenty.
The main star of the evening, Riri, appeared before the public in a spectacular outfit: in a brilliant asymmetrical dress color turquoise heaven, which emphasized her sexy shape. The front of the dress was very short, and it gave her the onion spice.
Your image of the singer complements the stylish sunglasses in the same frame, diamond earrings-rings, watches, rings on his fingers and sandals, decorated with stars to match the outfit with a drawstring around the legs. Lips the actress was wearing red lipstick and did a red manicure.