Rihanna shocked the audience shots in lingerie
Rihanna Smolders again amazes the audience. After, after the super successful show of fashion, sexy underwear under the brand name Savage X Fenty, Rihanna models another new.
We will remind, recently in the framework of the fashion week in new York held a spectacular show of the lingerie of Rihanna under the brand name Savage X Fenty. The show itself was held under the heading top secret and only recently got a photo in the press. Show Savage X Rihanna Fenty was so great that she spent it in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 11. Yes, she needed a arena. But it was not just a fashion show, and event and concert, filled with celebrities, which was the hot at NYFW. As models, she invited: Bella and Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Cara a Cara delevingne, the singer of Members, Actresses Laverne Cox, Hayley Steinfeld, Vanessa Hudgens and the big country superstar kacey Musgraves. The show became one of the brightest events of September, at the show were: Halsey, Migos, big Sean, Dipl, DJ Khaled, Skrillex, and many others. Moreover, Rihanna told fans that she created her own production company.
However, the singer did not stop there and on September 23, on his official page in Instagram singer posted a picture of it modeled the new bra. The audience immediately said that Riri looks amazing in it. “Eye Heart U Unlined Bra” consists of Nude cups with blue embroidered lips and graceful inscriptions on the inside of the small clouds, as well as drawing the eye with long eyelashes. The rest of the bra, including the straps, is made of black fabric with small black scalloped edges on the cups. It retails for $ 56 on the website of the label, but now for VIP-members of the Savage X Fenty just $ 22. But not only the bra has caused this overwhelming interest of followers of the singer herself, Rihanna looked breathtakingly.
On Riri smoldering pink eyeshadow, eyes gracefully summed up the black eyeliner , and long lashes made her light green eyes are absolutely hypnotic. She also applied bright pink lip gloss and slightly parted lips. Cosmetics so cleverly chosen to Rihanna produced her own cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty. Glamour photo, incredibly suited her long dark hair Rihanna fall on her right shoulder and to add to this image the end of Rihanna’s wearing the necklace, generously studded with diamonds. However, people wondering whether favorite to make music again?