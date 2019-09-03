Rihanna starred in advertising underwear own brand
American singer and fashion designer Rihanna starred in spicy photo shoot, advertising a new lingerie collection of their own brand Savage x Fenty. Images the star shared on the page of the brand in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
In the photo 31-year-old Rihanna appeared in a brown bra with Golden leopard print and leggings of the same material. On one shot of the singer posing near the mirror with his back to the camera.
In the comments to the pictures many of the plus size customers sizes pounced on the star with the criticism, because this dress is not available in this size. One of podeschi urged to stop pretending “bodypositive brand”, since the choice of plus size models less than smaller sizes.