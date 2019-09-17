Rihanna wants to play in the new Batman movie
On what role he swung a singer?
It seems that the choice of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman may not be one surprise that is waiting for us.
So, about your desire to join films voted Rihanna.
The actress and singer said that her personal favorite is the image of superzlodei poison ivy.
“You know, I haven’t called. But if it did, I would have tried, because poison ivy I really like. I even once was her Halloween costume” – said Rihanna in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.