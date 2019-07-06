Rihanna was struck by the resemblance with his mother
American singer Rihanna, who recently moved to London, do not diffuse much about his personal life.
What can we say about sharing photos with their parents.
But while the 31-year-old singer hides personal for four doors — the paparazzi have time to do an exclusive photo of her beautiful mom.
It is known that parents Rihanna live in Barbados, which is home to the stars and avoid contact with journalists, but this does not mean that they do not fall into the lenses of the paparazzi.
So, photographers managed to catch a celebrity mother Monica Braithwaite when shopping. For walks the woman chose a blue dress, which is advantageous emphasized her curvy shape.
Complement edgy, sunglasses, and a necklace of pearls, and the main highlight was the bright pink lipstick on the lips. Now we know who instilled Rihanna love the pink color.
When pictures hit the Internet, fans immediately began to write in the comments that the mother and daughter are very similar. Moreover, Monica had the same short haircut, which was with the singer at the beginning of her music career. What do you think?