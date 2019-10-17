Ringbrothers showed the projects for SEMA-69 Camaro and Mustang
Camaro obviously draws inspiration from Norse mythology.
The company Ringbrothers has released a couple of teasers showing Chevrolet Camaro 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, 1969, the premiere of which will take place at the SEMA Show next month in Las Vegas.
Specialist in restoration and modernization for the first time announced his ‘ 69 Camaro a few days ago. Now it is confirmed that it will be called the “Valkyrja” and he will get extended wheel arches, a longer wheelbase and a powerful 6.8-liter V8 from Wegner Motorsports. Details of the powertrain have not been revealed.
The teaser image showing the side profile of the car shows that it will present some details of carbon fiber, the spoiler on the rear edge, the wheels are five-spoke, “the mighty bulge” in the bonnet and sharp front splitter.
As for the project, Ford Mustang Mach 1 1969 developed by Ringbrothers, he was called “Unkl” and will be powered by a huge engine Boss with a volume of 8.5 liters from John Kasse. Again, no spec for this engine is not yet released, although some studies show that this engine can develop power up to 800 HP
Like the Camaro, the appearance of the Mustang Mach 1 will also be revised, and, as seen in the image, he will get a racing livery, blue body color, a set of black wheels and yellow brake calipers.