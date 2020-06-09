Riots in the United States: in Virginia, the leader of the Ku Klux Klan drove into the crowd of protesters
American police arrested the self-proclaimed leader of the Ku Klux Klan Harry Rogers because he drove into a crowd of protesters with a Black Lives Matters in Virginia. About it writes BBC.
According to prosecutors, 36-year-old Rogers “recklessly” drove in the direction of protest and specifically “on the gas”.
In the end suffered by one party to the action, but his injury was not serious. Are investigating the case as a crime of hate.
Harry Rogers introduced himself as the “President” of the Ku Klux Klan of Virginia.
According to media reports, he was “the most senior” member of the Association among those who are free, not in prison.
Ku Klux Klan — an informal group in the United States, which advocates for the superiority of the white race, earlier resorted to terrorist attacks against their opponents.
Also Rogers is an active promoter of the ideology of the Confederacy, one of the sides in the US civil war, which opposed the abolition of slavery.
In Virginia, conflicts often arise because of the symbolism and ideology of the “confederates”. In particular, it is in this state remains a monument to General of the Confederate States of America Robert Lee, who now plan to dismantle.
A similar incident occurred on Sunday in Seattle (WA), where the man also drove into the crowd of protesters and threatened them with weapons. At least one person was injured. The driver detained, writes CBS News.
27-year-old man was wounded, he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said the Department of fire safety Seattle. A former basketball player from the University of Maryland’s Dino Gregory wrote in social networks that they shot his brother Dan.
The video of the incident shows the part of the district of Capitol hill, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the police station.
It was the second night of rioting near the police station. On Saturday, June 6, the evening the police used light grenades flares and pepper spray to disperse the demonstrators. Members of the city Council of Seattle has criticized mayor Jenny Durkan and police chief Carmen best for the police.
This was followed by a large peaceful demonstration earlier, when the medical workers were protesting against racism and police brutality.
The President of the city Council of Seattle Lorena Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that she was “outraged” reaction by the police. “It’s not what a similar de-escalation of the conflict.”
And city Council member Teresa Mosqueda called Durkan and best “to cease to injure the protesters.”
Anti-racism Black Lives Matters protests continue in the US for three weeks after the murder of police George Floyd.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- May 27, George Floyd, an African-American from Minneapolis, died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
- The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
- Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko. He was arrested, but on 2 June released from custody pending further investigation. In the end, charges against him are not nominated.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by the riots, in connection with the death of George Floyd.
- According to the results of the official autopsy of George Floyd, his death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation and should be treated as violent.
- As of June 4 victims of mass protests in the United States were at least 11 people.
- All police officers involved in the death of George Floyd was arrested. They face up to 40 years in prison.
- More than 10,000 people were arrested during the protests, condemning racism and police brutality over the death of George Floyd.
