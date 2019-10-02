Ripe: Maksim Vitorgan showed the Duo’s new lover with her daughter (photo)
47-year-old actor Maxim Vitorgan no more hiding a relationship with a young actress Nino Ninidze. The pair appears together in public, showing their feelings. Their relationship has been endorsed by the mother of Nino, a famous actress Iya Ninidze.
Maxim was introduced to 28-year-old Nino’s older children — son Daniel and daughter Pauline, and a little Plato, which gave birth to ex-wife Ksenia Sobchak. And Ninidze introduced his son Sandro. Together they summer vacationed in Greece. The children got along well. Pauline and Nino became her friends. They have fun together, discuss acting and cooking roles.
Maxim has published on his page in Instagram a funny video in which Nino and Pauline sing “Gray night”, barely holding back laughter.
View this post in Instagram
In the comments under the video subscribers left a lot of comments and compliments, the good wishes of love and happiness.
We will remind, Maxim Vitorgan divorced with Ksenia Sobchak. TV presenter in September, newly married — she played the flamboyant wedding with Director Konstantin Bogomolov.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter