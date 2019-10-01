Rise of the machines: at the airport in Chicago is out of control a food truck (video)
Chicago airport car with food suddenly went out of control and began itself to cut circles approaching nearer to parked on the airfield aircraft — in front of shocked ground staff. Video of the incident was hit on the social network.
Assume that the car jammed the gas pedal. In the end, in the car, which was already in very dangerous proximity to an airliner crashed into a truck, which jumped one of the employees. As a result, “rebellious” the truck overturned and calmed down.
And the hero, useruser rebellious and saved the car from damage the American Airlines plane that cost $ 15 million, was praised in the social network, even the President of the United States Donald trump. “Great job! Just in time,” tweeted the head of state.
Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz
— Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019
