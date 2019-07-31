Risk factors of a heart attack in addition to diabetes
Scientists have shown that type I diabetes increases women’s risk of heart attack by 47%, and diabetes by 9%. There are other risk factors for this dangerous irregularities in the heart.
Defect of the heart valves. Heart valves are responsible for normal blood flow from this body to all other parts of the body. When damage to the valves of the heart is forced to work strenuously that it gradually weakens and leads to heart attacks.
Myocarditis. So called inflammation of the heart muscle, which reduces the ability of our hearts to optimally pump blood to perform its main function. Myocarditis can lead to heart attacks.
An arrhythmia. So call or chronically delayed or chronically rapid heart-rate. It also refers to the number of risk factors for a heart attack.
High blood pressure. This figure depends on the work of blood vessels, and how they work worse, the blood pressure higher. So, increasing the threat of violations of the heart, which can cause a heart attack.
Sleep apnea. Sleep disorder in which breathing of the sleeping man constantly suspended for a few seconds due to relaxation of the tissues of the larynx. This reduces the flow of oxygen in the body, which increases the risk of arrhythmia and weakening of the heart.