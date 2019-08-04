Risk factors of epileptic seizures
Unexpected seizures can lead to dangerous consequences like falls, drowning, and mental health problems. Therefore, it is important to know about all the risk factors associated with them.
Age. Epilepsy can manifest itself at almost any stage of human life. But statistics show that acute epileptic seizures most commonly occur in children and in adults who are older. These populations need to be especially careful.
Family history. If you had relatives who suffered from epilepsy, then the likelihood of you have epileptic seizures increased.
Injuries to the head. In some cases, although relatively rare, a head injury can trigger the development of epilepsy. It is therefore very important to take measures to reduce the risk of these injuries. For example, be sure to wear your seat belts when moving the car.
Senile dementia. As if one disease wasn’t enough for a man, senile dementia also increases the likelihood of other dangerous diseases of the brain — epilepsy.
Infection of the brain. Such infectious diseases of the brain, such as meningitis, causing inflammation of the body. And inflammation of the brain may lead to epileptic seizures.