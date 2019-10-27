Risky business: in the Cabinet stood up for Ukrainian artists from their tour in the Crimea
The Minister of culture, youth and sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodyansky called the Ukrainian artists, performers, speakers in the Crimea, courageous people, because for them it is risky to speak in the occupied Peninsula.
He explained that we are talking about those artists who legally cross admingranitsu with the occupied Crimea, reports “Radio Freedom”.
“In my understanding, if the Ukrainian artist Ukrainian crosses the border and goes to the Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied, and stands there and brings the Ukrainian context, I consider that it is a very brave man”, — said the Minister.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in the summer, some Ukrainian artists went on tours to the occupied Crimea. So, in July the famous Ukrainian singer Vadim Oleynik has published in his Instagram photo from Yalta.
