Rita Ora in a bold outfit called for a secular reception
The star was the guest of the secular.
28-year-old singer Rita Ora was also the guest of the ceremony GQ Men of the Year Awards which last night was held in London.
His secular output, Rita chose a very revealing outfit by Toni Maticevski brand, which consisted of semi-transparent lace top and skirt with ruffles, and stocking in mesh with garters. The image was supplemented black velvet court shoes with heels, many different suspensions on the neck and bracelets on her wrist.
His blond hair and straightened the star on the face caused intense eye makeup and lipstick Nodaway lipstick. The way Rita was very outrageous and even daring. However, the singer likes to attract attention to his person and often goes in a secular society in a rather outspoken way.