Rita Ora in a dress with open neckline came to the party
Recently, singer Rita Ora became the face of the German company of jewelry and watches Thomas Sabo.
On the occasion of this party was held in Berlin, where Rita is, of course, appeared in a very revealing outfit.
28-year-old British singer has chosen for this evening sparkly dress with a Frank neckline and a high slit from the brand NEDRET TACIROGLU from the collection autumn-winter 2019-2020.
The image of the singer was complemented by sandals with loose rocks high heels, lots of gold pendants on the neck and earrings and pendants, also made of gold with stones.
Hair Rita gathered in a high bun and did the makeup in soft pink and pastel colors. In his Instagram, the girl has shared more photos of his image, after making some shots in the marble bathroom.