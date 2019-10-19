Rita Ora in a leopard dress boasted a big bust
28-year-old Rita Ora loves to delight fans of spectacular images. This time the British singer made a bet on daring of the classics.
The star shared a racy image where she poses on the bed.
Rita is wearing a sexy dress with thin straps with extreme cleavage.
Ora took the pose, which is most complementary emphasized her ample bosom, and seductive filed a case forward. The image of a celebrity added black bandana with a pattern of red lips and smoky makeup.
Great attention was paid to the star and accessories — numerous gold pendants on the neck, watches, bracelets and rings to match.
The fans clearly appreciated this extravagant look. “Hot”, “Unreal”, “Cute”, “So beautiful”, “Love you, Queen,” commented the subscribers under the photo in Instagram.