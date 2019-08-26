Rita Ora took the stage in a translucent bodysuit
August 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
28-year-old Rita Ora continues her tour. This time the singer gave a concert in Windsor, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Showdream.
She chose a bold look for the appearance in front of the British fans. The singer wore a laconic black bra and matching panties with a high rise.
Completing the ensemble was a piquant translucent bodysuit, embroidered with beads. The stylists did my hair blonde light hair, and makeup with emphasis on eyes completed her beauty look.
Rita boasted a stylish concert outfit in Instagram, having collected a lot of likes.
The singer has promised even more spectacular images for their next show.