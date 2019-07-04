Rival Brazil in the final of the America’s Cup was the team of the football player of “Dynamo” (video)
On the night of July 4 at the stadium “arena do Gremio” in Porto Alegre was defined the second finalist of the America’s Cup, which in the final match of the tournament will make the company the team of Brazil, knocked out of the fight for “gold” Messi and company.
The right to challenge the main trophy of the tournament got the national team of Peru, defeated in the semifinals of team Chile — 3:0 (Flores, 21, Jotun, 38, Guerrero, 90+1; 90+5th minute, the Chilean Vargas missed a penalty). 90 minutes in the winning team played Central defender Carlos Zambrano (pictured), whose contract belongs to Kiev “Dynamo”. As you know, 29-year-old has joined the team of Alexander Khatskevich in the past year, but never played for the “blue and white” no fight, were loaned to the Swiss “Basel”.
Match highlights of the match Chile — Peru — 0:3
Note that team Peru is only the third time in its history will play in the final of the Copa America. The previous two attempts, in 1939 and 1975, was a success.
The strongest team in South America will be determined in the match Brazil — Peru Sunday, July 7, at the famous maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro (beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time). And the day before, in Sao Paulo, Argentina and Chile (21:00) will determine the winner of “bronze”.
By the way, the eight-time winners of the America’s Cup to the Brazilians because of an injury in the final will not help the ex-Shakhtar player Willian. Also questionable part in the match striker “Everton” of Richarlyson, missed the last games of the Brazilian national team due to mumps (mumps).
