Rival Lomachenko by Ko defended the title of champion (video)

Undefeated world champion under version WBA in the second Featherweight Geronta Davis defeated Panamanian Ricardo Nunez and defended the belt. The fight was held in Baltimore.

The referee stopped the bout in the second round, marking the victory of the American a technical knockout.

Geronte has scored now 22 wins in 22 fights.

Germont is one of the potential rivals world champion at lightweight, WBA and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko.

Recall his next fight Ukrainians will hold on August 31 against Luke Campbell.

