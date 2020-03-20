Rival Lomachenko in a unification fight angered at the departure of Ukrainian Home
Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofilo Lopez
American world champion under version IBF in a light weight Teofino Lopez (15-1, 12 KO’s) in a negative way, spoke about the early departure from the U.S. the owner of the titles WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s).
“We were waiting for Lomachenko and his team want to fight. I think that some points in the negotiations is very infuriated Basil. He wanted more money, a larger percentage of the fee, and so on. The talks were complicated, and now there was this situation. Obviously, they sent Lomachenko home to Ukraine. I honestly don’t know. I’m just disappointed because of all this and the relationship of Vasily to the case”, – quotes Lopez ESPN.
“I’m trying to arrange some matches for the fans. To be honest, we’re not going to wait for this guy. We gave him everything he needed and what he wanted. Now he complains about a fight in new York. Lomachenko wants to fight in Las Vegas or Cali (Colombia – approx. LB.ua). Hate it. I’m not going to sit like a duck and just wait for him. Of course, I have long said that they planned to go in the first Welterweight. I still think about it. Keeps me from this battle with the Home. If we don’t fight, it’s not my fault. Now fallen on hard times, since it is unclear how things will develop,” said the American.
It was reported that the possible transfer of the battle between the athletes has not yet been agreed. Initially the fight was scheduled for may 30 in new York city in the arena “Madison Square garden”.