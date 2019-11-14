Rival Renault Arkana from Volkswagen again, it seemed in the photo
Budget kupeobrazny crossover of the German brand was developed in Brazil. It plans to sell in Europe.
New Volkswagen developed in Brazil. A sketch of the car formed by the head of the design Studio VW in South America josé Carlos Pavone, was published online at the end of summer 2019. It was assumed that thus, the brand hinted at the completion of the model line once the SUV. After a few days the German company confirmed plans to release a compact SUV with kupeobrazny body, then appeared the first official sketches of the cross. The car is already testing on the roads of Brazil, he was back in the lenses of fotospornos.
Serving fresh photos compact SUV published on the website autossegredos. The car is still very carefully disguised, the photos show “the feed” SUV, there is still “blurred” frame profile. The images partially visible optics; it is noticeable that the lights “creep” on the baggage door. Earlier we noted other details, for example, a spoiler and roof rails.
Still no information about the technical characteristics of future innovations of the Volkswagen brand. According to preliminary data, the SUV is based on the platform MQB A0: this “truck” is the basis of Evrohata VW Polo is the latest generation of the crossover T-Cross and the Brazilian sedan Virtus (who, incidentally, is a harbinger of our next “chetyrehdverki” Polo). It is expected that the cross-coupe will share the engine range with the hatchback Polo. In Brazil, for example, it is offered with “atmospherically” 1.0 MPI (75 HP on petrol and 84 HP with ethanol) and 1.6 MSI (110 or 117 HP, respectively) as well as liter “Turbotronic” TSI (116 or 128 HP). The motors are equipped with either a five-speed manual transmission or six-speed “automatic”. Most likely, the new kupeobrazny SUV VW will not be AWD.
Is that Volkswagen is not given a name for its new crossover and call it “New Urban Coupe”. The Germans had previously registered the name T-Sport, there is an assumption that for this model. The production car will establish in Brazil at plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo (state of são Paulo). Likely production will begin in may 2020, and sales of the coupe will start in the second half of that year.
Initially the car was intended only for developing countries, that is, for the markets of South America, Asia and Africa. But, apparently, the leadership of the German company considered that the SUV will be able to find buyers including in Europe. For the Old world of the compact crossover will be produced in Spain, and sales will probably not begin before 2021. While it is unknown where the “coupe” will be supplied to other markets. It is not excluded that in the future the issue of cross will establish in other countries.
A direct competitor kupeobrazny SUV VW can be a Renault Arkana.