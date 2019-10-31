Riversimple hydrogen car Rasa begin testing in 2020
British startup rents out 20 copies of a two-seater fuel cell.
Test double Rasimple hydrogen Rasa will begin in the spring of next year, in anticipation of the expected market launch in 2022. Tests will be: 20 vehicles, and tests are in Monmouthshire, Wales, where British start-up company invested in a gas station hydrogen in Abergavenny.
The number of registered users consists of five operators, each of which will manage Rasa for several months, two of the company’s car sharing and 280 retail customers. Each of the latter groups will get a car for rent just for a month, as the founder of Riversimple Hugo Spowers wants machine to try out as many people as possible. These customers will pay 370 pounds per month and 18 pence per mile. Spurs hopes to maintain this price when Rasa reaches mass production.
“It’s indicative prices, which we think will appear on the market. It is compared to the cost of owning a diesel Volkswagen Golf of the lowest class. The test is intended to verify the client’s proposal and to demonstrate the economic effectiveness of the gas station. We want to work with Shell to continue to demonstrate effectiveness. We also want to demonstrate the project to other local councils and government. We want to focus on this extension. Instead of trying to cover the UK, we will focus on different areas, ” said Spowers.
It is argued that lightweight Rasa has a flow rate of approximately 250 miles to the gallon and 300-mile distance of 1.5 kg of hydrogen. It uses a fuel cell that combines hydrogen with oxygen to form water and electricity. This electricity operates four engines. From zero to hundreds of model capable to disperse as fast as 9.5 sec and can reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour.