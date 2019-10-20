Rivian release of six electric cars by 2025
The founder of Rivian er J. Scoring revealed new details about the future line of cars of the brand, saying that the company plans to introduce six new models by the year 2025.
Ambitious plans to expand the lineup includes new pickups and SUVs, and the main market Rivian should become the United States. However, the American manufacturer is not going to go into the segment of sedans — the birthplace of Tesla and several other European and Chinese companies.
It is reported that models will be relatively large, as, according to Scaringe, these cars can use the most popular from the consumer, hoping to save on unnecessary extravagance “tracks” in terms of fuel consumption. In addition, Rivian even plans to produce vehicles for other companies.
Details latest news no, but it is noted that in one of the future models has invested $ 700 million by Amazon, which is going to implement its company-wide plan to combat climate change.
Scaring also dispelled rumors of a collaboration with Genera Motors, but confirmed that such negotiations were conducted. But apparently, GM wanted to enter into the exclusivity agreement with Rivian, which prevented both sides to achieve the transaction.
In any case Rivian can look to the future with optimism, as it has already received tens of thousands of pre-orders in the amount of $ 1,000 each for their future electric cars, despite the fact that the first production versions will be released no earlier than 2020.