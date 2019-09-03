Rizoma has released a collection of accessories for Moto Guzzi TT V85
Moto Guzzi V85 TT was a sensation on motorine.
The company’s sales, and customers even gave their own other bikes in the program trade/in order to purchase the new Italians.
It is therefore not surprising that this success is paying attention and other companies. For example, a manufacturer of components and accessories Rizoma. In cooperation with the kit came to personalize V85, which does not require intervention in the design of a motorcycle.
The set will transform it, thanks to red and black detail corresponding to any of the available liveries V85.
Available in a choice of 17 accessories, including headlights, anti-glare aspherical mirror glass, foot pegs for driver and passenger, providing a better grip (they can even stand), new levers brake and clutch.
The price of each component — from 19 to 192 dollars. For customization it’s not too much consumption. But Goose will get a bit more aesthetic appearance and will stand out in the “crowd”.
And so as the conversion of a motorcycle does not require any special skills, customers can purchase additional experience in setting up your two-wheeled friend.