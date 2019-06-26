Road innovation: on Federal highways of Russia appeared a new cover
PHOTO : MIR / Nicholas kostyushin
RUSSIA
New technologies in road construction. On the Russian roads there is a new highly durable coating. With the advanced technology, the cost has been reduced three times. And most importantly – if you need repairs, it can be done faster. Read more about road of innovation – in the material correspondent of “MIR 24” Alexey Dashenko.
Federal highway A-130. One of the first highways built in the Russian Empire. She is now used daily by about 15 thousand motorists.
Modern road top dressing is a thick layer cake, where the bottom of the prepared soil, then sand and the drainage, then the crushed stone, the base of porous asphalt, and finally the crust of two layers of asphalt.
In the old road of gravel from 5 to 10%, the new must be at least 40%. To add it, now you don’t need special plant. Asphaltgranulate a mixture produces what is called “without departing from the highway”.
“Don’t need the cost of removal of the old waste material of the road and eventual disposal in landfills. Used the most old materials of the existing road. A minimum number of new imported materials,” – said the Deputy chief of fku “Management of highways “Moscow-Bobruisk” Victor Sazonov.
In the 70-ies of the last century, during the fuel crisis in Europe and the United States, one of the components of the asphalt – bitumen – more expensive three times. Then came the idea to remove the old asphalt and it is to make new ones. Special his car is crushed, then add the binder components. Emulsion – a mixture of water and bitumen. In asphalt it is only about 3% – enough to firmly glue all the ingredients. Homogeneous and durable coating. Process called the method of cold regeneration.
Every hour moveable mixer produces 220 tons of ready mix. In just two hours this factory can be assembled in a conventional trailer truck to take anywhere and re-expand in an open field or on the sidelines.
Laboratory, which checks the recipe for this route is 70 kilometers away, in Kaluga. Each day of the field factory we’re bringing in a test batch of asphalt concrete for examination. Before the granular mixture compacted. On the road for this purpose, a skating rink, in the laboratory – a powerful hydraulic press.
The main enemy of asphalt is water. Material inside the pores where moisture gets. The road, which absorbs liquid like a sponge, will not live long. Immunity of asphalt concrete tested using a water container and a vacuum pump.
“We test in terms of saturation. In the process, we clear the air, saturate the samples with water and see how much they have absorbed. The less water absorbs the asphalt, the higher its strength, the longer it will last,” – explained Deputy head of quality control Department Andrei Akimov.
Cold regeneration opens up new opportunities for road construction. Asphalt this technology is three times cheaper, increasing the speed of repair. But while this method refreshes the Federal highway.