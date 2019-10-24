Road safety: people often pressure drivers in the US
The national office of road safety reported that deaths from road accidents in the USA falls second year in a row.
Such a decrease of 2.4%, it explains the technology of new cars that can prevent accidents. Last year on the roads of the country killed a total of 36 560.
The Agency said that the downward trend continues for the second year in a row. Estimates of the first half, mortality fell by 3.4%.
“This is encouraging news, but still too many died or were injured, and almost all accidents are preventable, so there is still a lot of work to make the roads of America safer for all,” said Minister of transportation Elaine Chao.
The fall of death and injury on the road has occurred after two years of sharp growth. Blame the people who, because of an improving economy, have become more and more likely to travel by car.
Despite the total mortality on the road, the number of cyclists killed and people on other vehicles with pedals increased by 6.3%.
The number of people killed in accidents with large trucks rose slightly less than 1%.
The Agency has reported 6 283 cases of death of pedestrians, which is the highest rate in 28 years, according to Consumer Reports. It is reported that since 2009, the death rate among pedestrians increased by approximately 53% since 2009.
Mortality on the road from alcohol and drugs decreased by 3.6% in 2018, while the death rate from-for excess of speed by 5.7%. The Agency reports that the death rate of motorcycles has decreased by 4.7%.
Most of the deaths of pedestrians (76%) and half of the deaths of bicyclists occurred after dark.
The national office of road safety stated that it is considering the increase of SUVs as a factor of increased mortality. Landing in SUVs is higher than conventional cars, so drivers are more difficult to see pedestrians and cyclists.
Management will consider the implementation of new technologies, such as detection of pedestrians.
The Agency said that the number of deaths due to diverted attention of the driver in 2018 rose to 2 841, or 7.8% of the total number of fatalities on the road. Figure 2018 compared to 2017 decreased by 12.4%.