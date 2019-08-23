Road to nowhere: in the Internet appeared the video demonstration of Russia
In the network appeared interesting video, filmed on one of the Railways of the vast Russian. There in the middle of the paved paths is left to the utility pole, eliminating any movement of trains through the area.
“And then you go, constantly wondering something. Think, how is this possible? Let the horse thinks her head is big”, — said the author of the video with a quote from Russian classic.
— HELO (@AgriDilan) 22 Aug 2019.
Network users broke their own comments.
“The road to the Crimea”, — wrote one of them, and the other immediately unsubscribed, so, they say, may look only road to Paradise.
“Guess the country on video,” suggested another commenter.
“NATO armored train will not pass, period,” — explained the idea of a user with the nickname Tanto.
And only some of the users guessed that the video recorded the process of expansion paths.
“One moron made a video of another moron posted and neigh. Normal extension. First, lay the canvas, then will carry the pillars, you can immediately de-energizes” — explained to the user, the individual.
The author of the video recognized the rightness of the “experts”, but urged them not to try to prove that their heads are more horse.
We will remind, Russia is preparing to launch rail traffic on the Crimean bridge, which can be fraught with disaster.
