Roadster Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will receive a collector’s edition
The details are kept secret.
Lamborghini is preparing a surprise for fans of “Aventador”: on the basis of the Roadster is the most extreme version of SVJ company from Sant’agata Bolognese will build a special version 63 Edition. The premiere will be held in the coming days at the Competition of elegance in California.
The details are kept secret. About the “special” SVJ became known from the name of the booklet to provide information about automobile festival in pebble beach. In the picture Aventador engine cover engraved with the SVJ, and the bottom is a logo 63 Edition. Probably talking about the limited edition Roadster, issued in the amount of 63 pieces — similar to the SVJ coupe, shown a year ago.
Originally on the American show Lamborghini has planned to show a 1000-strong hybrid, known under the code designation LB48H. However, at the end of June it became known that the debut hypercar delayed until the Frankfurt motor show — the first production Lamborghini motor show on September 10.
Under the hood the “normal” Aventador Roadster SVJ — atmospheric 6.5-liter V12 with a capacity of 770 horsepower and a torque of 720 Nm. Four-wheel drive supercar sprints to first “hundred” for 2.9 seconds and can accelerate to 350 kilometers per hour — the same characteristics are expected and sparsely. With regard to the trend to universal electrification, “Alentador” series 63 Edition can be one of the last non-hybrid Lamborghini with a V12.