Robbers-losers broke collectible Ford Mustang to steal PlayStation
September 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The absurd case occurred in Athens. Thieves-losers stole a Sony PlayStation, smashing a shop window is rare and very expensive Ford Mustang 1966. This is stated in the story the local media on youtube.
Two Greeks stole just restored Ford Mustang coupe and used it in the next crime.
The robbers thought of the night to RAM your Mustang a shop window. Surprisingly, they took only three PlayStations. And nothing else!
Now the owner of a Ford Mustang would have to spend on repairs. According to preliminary data, the damage to the car was estimated at 5,000 euros.
