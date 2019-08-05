Robbie Williams has shared a candid shot

August 5, 2019
The picture was taken on vacation.

Ukrainian singer Gaitana has teased subscribers with a new candid picture taken on vacation. Photo published on the page of the singer in Instagram.

“Who am I to you”, — stated in the message.

The published photo shows the Gaitan, which poses sitting in a short dress with open neckline without underwear. It caused a violent reaction on the part of users.

“You have no equal”, “super”, “fire”, “I love you”, “Queen”, “love you,” they write.

