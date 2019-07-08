Robbie Williams openly talked about the relationship with her husband
Singer Robbie Williams rarely puts personal life on display. The actress has long concealed her husband in social networks, publishing personal photos and footage with his little daughter. Recently, however, the star’s mother published the first in a long time, joint photo in Instagram with the beloved, and pleasantly surprised their followers, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
So, on the page in Instagram stars appeared the photograph of Gaitana and her husband Alexander posing in the garden. To singer short dress with floral print, and her hair gathered into a low bun.
With his fans, the artiste shared his secret to a long and happy relationship. “With my husband I feel secure. He cares about me and considers me his best friend. Yes, we are not perfect and can fight. But still, I feel the love. And politics must be all in the family,” wrote in the post the artist.