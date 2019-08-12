Robbie Williams was invited to the birthday of his daughter gave birth to her surrogate mother
In September the youngest daughter of Robbie Williams and the IDA field — little Coco — will celebrate its first birthday. On this occasion, the star parents are going to have a party in Hawaii.
Colette Williams — the third long-awaited child of Robbie and IDA — were born thanks to a surrogate mother. For the 9 months of pregnancy a woman bear a pair of baby was for her really loved one. Therefore, the first birthday of the youngest daughter, they decided to celebrate in full the parent composition.
Robbie and Ayda have a close relationship with this woman and plan to spend with her vacation. And, of course, she will be the guest of honor at a big party that Robbie is going to arrange the birthday daughter, —
quotes the words of an insider to The Mirror.
Recall that in September last year, Robbie Williams and Ayda field have told the fans about the joyous event in social networks.
All this time we kept one great news. Our daughter was born! Welcome to the world, Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams! To meet you, we have passed a long and difficult path, which is why we didn’t tell anyone about you in advance. This little lady is biologically our child, who endured an absolutely incredible surrogate, which we are eternally grateful. We are on the seventh heaven from happiness that this beautiful baby came into our life. Just like it was with Teddy and Charlie, we ask you to respect Coco and our right to privacy,
— wrote in his Instagram Ayda field under the black-and-white photo where you can see the handle the newborn girl.