Robert De Niro robbed his own assistant
76-year-old Robert De Niro will soon have to spend many hours on the endless court hearings to attend the hearing, misconduct of his employee and give against her testimony. It’s bad enough he was on the courts, while “shared” daughter Helen with his wife grace Hightower,divorce process with which he did not finish…
Now De Niro is suing his former personal assistances chase Robinson, who managed to inflict the damage in three million dollars. The actor took her to work back in 2008 and since then, she’s gradually moving up the career ladder, reached the post of Vice-President of the production company De Niro. And, abusing his position, she learned from him all that is possible.
Start with the fact that she used the office credit card companies as their own. Under the guise of hospitality Robinson bought designer handbags, personal mobile phones and other office equipment only for themselves. She was paying by card for your own party with friends in the most expensive restaurants. So, one such partying “on the road” on the occasion of the birthday of friend’s chase cost the company De Niro in 5 thousand dollars. Not to mention the fact that this lady embezzled reward “miles” of the actor, which he has flown in many years of shooting in various parts of the world. In total, chase has got the right of free flights, in terms of money — in the amount of 125 thousand dollars.
However, it is now apparently forced to return all stolen. Attorney De Niro, on behalf of his client, demanded to compensate the actor material damage. The only thing that is somewhat puzzling in this story is how Robinson for so long was able to do all of the above and remain uncaught. The only explanation could be that the actor was constantly extremely busy. Only now in seven of his films – including “the Irish”, where the Director was Martin Scorsese.