Robert Downey Jr. honored the memory of Stan Lee
This weekend has been awarded the People’s Choice Awards 2019. Robert Downey Jr. won the award for “Favorite actor” for his role in the movie “the Avengers: Finale”. The actor gratefully accepted this award and in her speech noted that this was not his only merit.
You know Robert as the Iron man of kynoselen Marvel. Receiving such an award, Downey Jr. could not say thank you to all those involved in the creation of a world of superheroes.
Well, look, I just have to come up here and open the show. So I say thank you Disney, thank you Marvel, thank you brothers Russo,
— began his speech the actor.
However, the main gratitude he expressed to the man who stood at the origins of kynoselen.
And the biggest thanks to the great Stan Lee, who left this world. This is for you, buddy
— said Robert.
Recall that Stan Lee passed away last year at the age of 95 years. He gave the fans a huge number of comic books and superheroes. Without it it is impossible to imagine prosperous kynoselen Marvel, and Stan’s cameo in the movies every time delighted all spectators.
His death was a tragedy for both fans of his business life, and for the stellar colleagues and friends. Even then, Downey Jr. said that largely owes to Stan Lee.