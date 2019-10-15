Robert Downey Jr. played the new Dr. Dolittle
Robert Downey Jr., a favorite of fans of the Marvel universe for “Iron man”, played the new Dr. Doolittle. In cinemas fantastic story will start from January 20.
Dr. Dolittle is a unique vet is endowed with the ability to understand and speak the language of all animals. For Robert Downey Jr.’s unusual way, reports the publication Argumenti.ru.
The film also played by Michael Sheen, Antonio Banderas. The colorful trailer is already available on YouTube, informs “Politekspert”.
Edition iReactor notes that the dog of the Jeep in the picture speaks the voice of Tom Holland. The voice of animals is also connected Marion Cotillard, Emma Thompon, Rami Malek.