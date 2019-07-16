Robert Downey Jr. spoke about life after the role of Iron man
Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to Tony stark — a character he played since 2008. Since the release of the movie “Avengers: Finale” actor kept his emotions on the matter, but shared some future plans in an interview Off Camera with Sam Jones.
“I was not forced immediately to seek a new frontier for my creative and personal life after work with Marvel. Always better to be prepared for what awaits you. If you focus on the fact that in the spring of 2019 you will see a sharp change, think about what you need to be physically ready for it… Most people break it on such transitional stages”.
In 2020, the screens will be two major projects with the participation of Downey’s “the Voyage of Doctor Doolittle” and the third “Sherlock Holmes”. The actor believes that people tend to look at life stability, which for him was a Marvel, and perhaps it will never be as close to the status of “the guy with a trust Fund” that can solve any problem with money. Earlier it was reported that participation in the “Final” it will receive about $ 75 million.
However, in spite of that, Downey would want to distance themselves from the image of Tony stark. “I am not my job. I — not that I’ve done with this Studio. I — not that time when I played this character,” said he.