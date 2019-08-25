Robert Downey Jr. went with Tom Holland camping
The rift between Disney and Sony put the fate of spider-Man in kynoselen Marvel under attack. The stars of “the Avengers” in the person of Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and other supported Tom Holland in social networks, and on-screen Iron man went with the young wards in the campaign.
In the Instagram account of Tom Holland shared with fans a few photos with Robert Downey Jr. Judging by the landscape in the background, the 54-year-old actor with his 23-year-old colleague escaped in the mountains. “We did it, Mr. stark,” wrote That in the description to photos, one of which both stars were holding toy copies of their heroes. Post appreciated a variety of stars from the Mark Rufallo to Elizabeth banks, and fans and all were enthusiastic about the reunification of the beloved on-screen Duo.
Despite the fact that insiders are now actively share opinions about who is to blame for the rupture of the cooperation between Disney and Sony and that in the end is waiting for spider-Man, the Holland silent. His colleagues and admirers have launched a special Twitter hashtag #SaveSpiderMan, urged studios to reach a compromise and withdraw the hero from kynoselen Marvel.
I must admit that the fans of “spider-Man” are adjusted seriously. They agreed to take the Sony “storm” and even set a date for a future demonstration on October 19. Will do if fans of his, time will tell.