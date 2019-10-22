Robert Pattinson called himself boring and too old for Instagram
Career of Robert Pattinson has been gaining momentum, the star of “Twilight,” now called the new Batman and tipped “Oscar” for her role in the fantasy horror film “lighthouse”. Probably if the actor hosted microblogging, he could compete for the number of subscribers with Dwayne Johnson and Kim Kardashian, but alas ― the actor refuses to get Instagram.
Pattinson admits that he does not use social networking and rarely online.
I’m old and boring, and the press I have only two weeks a year,
― joked the 33-year-old actor in an interview with the New York Times.
However, about his physical form Robert to not worry, while preparing for the role of Bruce Wayne in any case he will have to sweat in the gym. It seems that the actor is waiting for the second wave of the insane popularity, although he is sure that fans of Batman will be much more restrained than fans of Edward Cullen.
Now, when I got older, people stopped being obsessed with me. Before the paparazzi just drove me crazy. I can’t imagine that it could happen again
said Pattinson.
Recall that the premiere of “Batman” is scheduled for June 24, 2021. In the superhero blockbuster Matt Reeves, in addition to Robert Pattinson, will play Zoe Kravitz, she will transform into a Female cat, and Paul dano, he got the role of the main antagonist, the Riddler.