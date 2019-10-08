Robert Pattinson replaced the fangs on the cloak
Edward Cullen — new Bruce Wayne. For many this sounds “crazy”, even Robert Pattinson thinks it’s kind of crazy that he will become the next Batman.
“It’s kind of crazy,” said the 33-year-old Robert Pattinson in an interview about his role. The twilight star has moved on from vampires to Batman. This news is very upset fans of the cult film, because they were waiting for the main role once again will be all
famous Ben Affleck. As previously reported, Ben was supposed to be not only a producer, a Director, but also to play a major role in the film.
However, to date, Ben has left behind only the role of producer. Robert admitted that he shared the distrust of fans, that he
all will try not to disappoint them even more. “I was so far from thinking that this is a realistic prospect. I don’t know how I did it.
But Robert is a little disingenuous in saying that he did not expect to pass the audition for the lead role. Indeed, earlier in an interview, he said: “When I was a kid, the Batman costume was the only outfit that I was.” He also said that he wanted this role for a long time. When Robert heard that Matt Reeves was working on the script, which wants to show the adventures of Bruce Wayne in his early years, he said, “I Have for some time also had this idea in my head. But then this idea struck me as absurd to tell someone. And then I even wanted to meet Matt and tell him about this idea”.
Robert has met with Matt and talked. About the film the stars talk, when both were heading to the Cannes film festival for the world premiere of “lighthouse”. Later, when the news that Robert still will replace Ben leaked to the press, he was upset and in
one interview even said, “When this thing was leaked, I was furious. Everyone was so upset. My whole team panicked”. He said that the rumors about getting them a role that went before Robert went to the audition and he was afraid that these rumors have a negative
will affect the decisions of the star Committee.
“Honestly, I don’t expect for me getting the role of will cause so much outrage. I was expecting much less negative,” added Robert, explaining that doesn’t mind that people do not really believe in its success. “A lot more fun when you’re a loser. People expect less from you.”