Robert Pattinson spoke about the fear of losing the role of Batman
In may, Robert Pattinson was officially approved for the role of Batman that caused active discussion in the network. In an interview with Variety the actor spoke about how he got the coveted role, but nearly lost even before the start of the tryout.
In mid-may, the media reported that in the choice between Nicholas Holt and Robert Pattinson Warner Bros. opted for the star of “Twilight”. At this time the 33-year-old actor flew to the Cannes film festival and anxiously googled his name. Pattinson, who hasn’t even passed the audition, he was afraid that the misinformation the tabloids will make the creators of “Batman” to abandon his candidacy.
When there was a leak, I was furious. My team was in a panic. I thought I blew it,
— remembered Robert.
The actor really wanted to play Batman. It turns out that before negotiations with the Studio DC, he had a meeting with representatives of Marvel, but nothing came of it. In addition, the Dark knight was the only superhero, who loved Robert.
I was thinking about Batman for quite a while. I started to remind myself that Director Matt Reeves. He did not answer, but I continued to ask about the meeting. When we finally met, I came with a notebook full of notes. Already in Los Angeles, I tried on the costume and felt so powerful. And this is surprising, given how difficult and humiliating to squeeze into it with the help of five strangers,
— said Pattinson.
Five days after that, Reeves called and cheered star. The audience reaction was controversial. Many did not appreciate the choice of the Studio and even signed a petition to get another actor, for example, Nicholas Holt. However, Robert is not upset.
In fact, the criticism was not as hard as I expected. But I prefer not to be a favorite, because then people from you much less expectations
— judged the actor.
The filming process is “Batman” supposed to start this winter, and the premiere kinokomiksa is scheduled for 2021.