Robert Pattinson told about the threats in his address
Robert Pattinson is going through a rough time. On the one hand, his career is now on the rise — he was entrusted with a major role in the extremely popular franchise of Batman. And on the other — never before Pattinson had to endure such a wave of hatred that hit him for the last time.
The fact that not all fans of the franchise loved the idea of approval 33-year-old Robert for the role of the Dark knight. And many of the fans of this hero, as it turned out, just have a fiery temperament. So the petition is aimed at Warner Brothres — with the requirement to “remove Pattinson” can be considered the most civilized protest against the actor. Because other fans did not skimp on malicious attacks and even direct threats against Robert.
But the most amazing thing about this story is how the actor responds to the attacks of the haters. “I thought that would be even worse!” — cheerfully commented Robert in his interview with Variety. “This is a good thing. None from me don’t wait. So I don’t dominate the need to justify their expectations. And work, I hope I’ll be fun!” said Pattinson, who is currently Dating model Sookie Waterhouse.
Really fun until it is not reached. The first fitting superhero costume — insanely cramped and stuffy — led him into a state of shock. “This may be the craziest thing of all that I’ve ever had to do for the movie. “You must feel in it the hero!” — I said a Director, when I squeezed, more accurately, I was pushed into this costume. Procedure when five people simultaneously trying to stick me in, struck me as extremely humiliating. The promise of enthusiasm I, frankly, did not feel…” — said the actor. But Robert hopes to cope with all difficulties. Batman because he loves in childhood. And as it turns out, has long dreamed of this role.