Roberto Carlos 22 years later repeated his fantastic free kick (photo, video)
The legendary ex-Brazil defender, world champion of 2002 Roberto Carlos 22 years later repeated his famous free-kick, after which he struck the gate of the goalkeeper of the French team of Fabien fakes out Barthez on 3 June 1997 in a friendly match at the “Stade de France” (1:1).
This time 46-year-old demonstrated incredible technique free kick in the air of the Portuguese television. And gates defended the ex-goalkeeper of FC Barcelona and Portugal’s Vitor Baia.
View this post in Instagram
Note that the father of nine children, Roberto Carlos, famous for playing for Palmeiras, real Madrid and Fenerbahce, 4.8 million followers on Instagram.
Uploaded them videos 12 hours gathered more than 1.2 million views.
By the way, for a long time, Roberto Carlos belonged to the world record for the force of impact and speed of the ball is 198 km/h During the 2010 FIFA world Cup achievement has surpassed the Brazilian football team of Germany’s Lukas Podolski (201 km/h).
In the part of Madrid “real” Roberto Carlos has three times won the Champions League
Photo Instagram
