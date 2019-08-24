Robot “Fedor” didn’t help: Russia has suffered a new space fiasco
The transport manned spacecraft (WPK) “Soyuz MS-14” humanoid robot FEDOR. failed to dock to the International space station (ISS) at the appointed time, August 24 (docking was scheduled for 08:30 GMT). We will remind, after the publication of the “pie” space plans, Putin made fun of him online.
According to Interfax with reference to the mission control Center, docking in the automatic mode, however, when the “Soyuz MS-14” approached ISS, circled the station and stood opposite the mooring module, the automatic docking system “Kurs” has failed to stabilise the ship and start the rendezvous with the space station.
After this the ship from a distance of 96 meters began to move away from the station, then the stream stopped.
“Soyuz MS-14” was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 06:38 MSK on 22 August, it put into orbit by the rocket “Soyuz-2.1 a”. It was the first launch of “Soyuz-2” with manned spacecraft “Soyuz MS”. This rocket 2020, this will display the space all Russian manned spacecraft.
Recall the “FACTS” wrote about loud cosmic scandal in Russia when the ISS occurred razgermetizatsija.
After the examination, in the case of the “Union” was discovered a hairline fracture with a size of about 1.5 millimeters. First, the Russians suspected in the sabotage of American astronauts, but in the end it was stated that the hole was the result of negligence or unskilled work the Russian working at the early stage of construction of the “Union”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter