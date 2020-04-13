Robotic drummers and mannequins had replaced the fans at a baseball game (video)
In Taiwan, where for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus resumed the tournament Chinese professional baseball League, has found a way to compensate for the lack of spectators in the stands, reports championat.com.
The fans still banned from attending stadiums.
Alternatively, the League has decided to apply noise to create the atmosphere of robots and mannequins. While robots are used as drummers, and the stands put the dummies and shields depicting people with posters in hands.