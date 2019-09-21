Rock and glamour: two new image of Kristen Stewart at the San Sebastian film festival
One of the guests started yesterday in Spain, the San Sebastian film festival is a 29-year-old Kristen Stewart — there actress came to present a picture “out of enemies” (Soberg) with his participation. Day star appeared at the press conference and took part in fotocelle, and in the evening visited two premiere.
First she went to the premiere of her new movie, in which she played American actress Jean Seberg. She appeared in public in a dark blue pantsuit and a white top. To call the outfit classic stars, of course, impossible — the metal parts on her jacket and the pants made it really rock. Makeup Stewart is also consistent with its rebellious look at: supplied with a black pencil, and painted the dark shadows of the eyes perfectly in harmony with her attire.
Shoes star chose a classic style — she preferred black shoes with high heel and open heel.
And then Stuart attended the premiere of the picture of Roger Michelle Blackbird (the film is not called in the Russian hire). At this time, the star chose the glamour: she wore a long silk blue dress from Chanel with a belt at the waist and open back. The image of the actress added white sandals and large chains. Her hair was combed to the side, and makeup was done in shades of outfit: blue shade it combined with sudovym Shine.