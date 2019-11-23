Rock band Coldplay has released a new touching music video
The animated video tells of the longing of the child for dad.
British rock group Coldplay has released a new clip.
The musicians posted on YouTube an animated video for the song Daddy. The song is included in the new album Everyday Life. His fans will be heard on November 22. Lyric song Coldplay sings of the longing of the child for the father, who is constantly looking for him.
“Dad, are you there? Dad, why did you run? Dad, are you okay? Look, we have the same hair! And, dad, today is my birthday. I mean… You pretty far,” says the song.
In the animated video the girl in the night floating in a boat in the ocean with a flashlight. The child deftly overcomes waves. But later destroys paddle, and due to the bad weather drops in the ocean. The girl slowly sinks among jellyfish and fish. Soon, on the bottom she is saved by a blue whale. He throws the girl into the air, and then the girl successfully falls in the ship. By morning, the waves beat the boat back to shore. And there she met dad.
The animated clip was pretty touched by the fans. In the comments, the fans of Coldplay wrote that the work went very deep.
“Coldplay – don’t force, it’s emotion”, “the Scene with the girl in the boat made me cry”, “My heart is broken, a great song,” wrote the enthusiastic users.
Over 15 hours of video had been viewed more than 800,000 times.