“Rocket man” managed to overtake the boat of the Navy of Britain: published impressive video
Founder of Gravity Industries Richard Browning, nicknamed “rocket man” demonstrated the possibility of a jetpack of his own design. The tests took place on 30 July in the Strait of Te-Solent, located between great Britain and the Isle of Wight, writes National Geographic.
It is reported that during the experiment, a patrol boat of the Archer P2000 class-HMS Dasher, and two inflatable boats of the Navy of great Britain was moving at a speed of 20 knots (40 km/h). On the “Dasher” was equipped with a launch pad, and Browning, taking off with her, deftly maneuvered between the courts and landed exactly on the deck ahead of the ship.
His costume is called “Daedalus” equipped with an engine and five micro-turbines running on kerosene. Using the engine to accelerate to a speed of 50 km/h the System sends information about the fuel and engine status on the display mounted on the helmet and the ground station via Wi-Fi monitors all indicators. However, the total flight time is only 5 to 10 minutes.
This is the second version of the container on which Browning worked for more than two years. According to him, this outfit can be used by the Marines during the execution of the tasks — for example, when you capture ships. It can also be useful for the rapid movement of physicians and other professionals between the ships.
At the same time, despite the fact that the engineer and reservist Navy has long worked with the British Ministry of defense, orders for the jet pack has not yet arrived. The Browning is a serious competitor for the Frenchman Franky Zapata, whose jetpack Flyboard Air provides a 90-minute flight at speeds of up to 190 km/h.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the American company Aviation Jetpack held this week a successful test jetpack next generation. The model is called JB10. The man with the knapsack on his back is able to fly up to a height of more than three kilometers, while developing speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour. Experienced new personally company’s Director General David Maiman.
