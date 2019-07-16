Rocket wanted to sell to Ukraine: Italy erupted with a loud gun scandal (photo)
Monday, July 15, the Ukrainian media reported that Italian police have arrested three people who intended to sell weapons to Pro-Russian mercenaries in the Donbas. In the source (the information on the website of the Italian police) says the weapons were intended for forces fighting against the separatists of Donbass. Why is there this discrepancy, let’s deal.
“FACTS” lead accurate translation of information from the website of the Italian police.
Title reads: “Turin stopped the neo-Nazis: they tried to sell a missile”. Followed by this text:
Anti-terrorist unit Digos Turin made this morning (the information was posted on the website on 15 July 2019. — Ed.) the operation against the three people responsible for possession of weapons and firearms.
The investigation began about a year ago, when the police Department of Turin, coordinated by the Central Directorate of the police identified several people associated with the right-wing political movements and fought in Ukraine against the Donbass separatists.
In the end, thanks to tapping and surveillance, it was established that a resident of Gallarate in the province of Varese illegally kept weapons and tried to sell the missiles “air-air”, which was found and seized in the province of Pavia (pictured in the header. — Ed.).
In addition to the missile, which was without a warhead, but completely ready to use, Digos investigators seized 9 assault rifles, machine guns, 7 pistols, 3 blunderbuss, 20 bayonets, nearly a thousand bullets and other ammunition.
The house of the arrested were found on various open Nazi symbols.
Two people, an Italian and a Swiss, was also arrested because he participated in the sale of missiles.
The operation was attended by anti-terrorist units of the police departments of Varese, Pavia, Novara and forlì-Cesena”.
This official statement clearly indicated that the suspects fought against the separatists. In addition, an important clarification — the gun was seized only in Pavia.
Italian newspaper the Local reports that the arrested 50-year-old Fabio del Bergolo, a former officer in the Italian customs and the activist far-right party Forza Nuova, a Swiss citizen, 42-year-old Alessandro Monti and 51-year-old Italian Fabio Bernardi.
Some important details on this case also reports the BBC. Rocket, which the police found, made in France. This Matra Super 530 F. According to the marking she had to be sold to Qatar. The missile was stored not far from the airport of forlì. Now police are trying to figure out how the rocket ended up in Italy.
According to some reports, the case involved the ultras Juventus.
On Bergolo del, Monte Bernardi and police came during a large-scale investigation of the Italian far right, who actually support Pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass. Why are the police in this case decided that the missile and weapons intended for those fighting against the separatists is not yet clear.
It is not excluded that arrested persons have been associated with three men, who on 3 July, the decision of the court in Genoa were found guilty of participation in military operations on Donbass on the party of separatists. The Italian Antonio Cataldo and a native of Albania Olsi Spin received two years and eight months in prison each. The citizen of Moldova Vladimir Brucie sentenced to a year and four months of imprisonment.
It is worth noting that the Italian justice system has already shown its biased attitude to Ukraine because of the war in the Donbass. So, fighters of the national guard Vitaly Marcia the court of Pavia was sentenced to 24 years in prison for alleged murder of the Italian citizen and his Russian interpreter. It is significant that the prosecution demanded 17 years in prison, and given Marcelo 24. The Ukrainian government considers the verdict a result of actions of the Russian lobby in Italy.
About the Kremlin’s influence on Italian politics of the “FACTS” were told repeatedly. The latest scandal erupted around the party “League” and its secret financing by Russia. Read more about how the Kremlin is buying European party, click here.
