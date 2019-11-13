Rod Stewart presented a model railway, which he created 26 years (photos)
The famous British singer Rod Stewart surprised the army of their fans, presenting a model railway layout on which he spent 26 years! It’s incredibly accurate in the smallest detail reproduction of the industrial landscape of any American city of the 1940s years. Skyscrapers, station, depot, rails, locomotives and cars, bridges, cars, figures of people dressed in the fashion of 70 years ago — all this is striking not only for the meticulous precision, but also the size. The length of the layout is 38 meters width — 7 meters!
Rod Stewart next to their child
Stewart, who on 10 January marks 75 years, did everything with their hands. Helped him only his wife — 48-year-old penny Lancaster. In her youth she was a famous model, then became interested in photography. “When we went out with penny and saw some interesting urban landscape, I was asked to photograph it. And then at home we worked on pictures with different items. In addition, my wife gave me a winning color scheme. When you look at the layout, it seems that he in the bright sunlight and warm afternoon”, says Stuart.
The singer admits that she couldn’t imagine what kind of effort would require work on the layout. “Lord, when I started, I just wanted to find an outlet. Concerts, tours, Studio work — this is frustrating. And I want to do something that can distract you for a couple of hours. But 26 years! If I was told that it would take so long, I would have immediately refused the idea. But once started had to finish. So my dad taught me”, — he declared.
According to his confession, the father was the person who determined his future. “I was eight when I first saw the store toy railway. I was delighted! My dad gave it to me for birthday. A year later I said I wanted the station layout for my roads. Father said nothing. Gift disappointed me — he handed me the guitar. All relatives said that the father had been cruel. As I was waiting for a house, and got a musical instrument,” recalls Stewart.
“But then I realized how right was my father. He pushed me to music, which became my profession for life that has made me famous and rich. And gave me the opportunity to choose a hobby. Well, I had in the house a spare room underneath it all”, Rod said.
The British newspaper the Sunday Times estimates that Stewart’s condition is 190 million pounds (244 million dollars). Rod and penny reside in Los Angeles, where the singer bought himself a big house. But they often visited in Britain. Penny is the wife of the third Kind. They were married in 2007, and began Dating a few years before this, when Stewart was still married to American model Rachel hunter. The singer has eight children by different women. Penny gave birth to a daughter and a son.
By the way, Adams and Stewart know each other. They, along with sting recorded the song for Hollywood film “the Three Musketeers”,
Ballad All For Love became a worldwide hit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter