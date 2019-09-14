Rolls-Royce Cullinan is Recalling SUVs because of the dim lights
The national administration of traffic safety announced the recall of models of Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2019 release.
The report, published by NHTSA, shows that approximately 454 instance luxury SUV, collected in the period from 1 December 2018 to 18 July 2019, may not fully correspond to the certificate FMVSS 108 (lamps, reflective devices and associated equipment), section 7.3.13.1 and table IX.
From the point of view of the layman, this means that the rear lights may not have been manufactured in accordance with specifications due to differences in the production process of the supplier and are not bright enough.
NHTSA says that dim the rear lights can be difficult to see for other road users, following the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and increase the risk of collision.
Rolls-Royce discovered the problem in late July after testing. Then he checked the production process of the supplier and later found that the problem could affect a few hundred copies of an SUV. The British automaker has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to this problem.
Not clear how many vehicles affected by the recall. In the single security report from the NHTSA says that the problem is detected 422 on the machines, but also States that approximately 454 instance Culinnan may not fully comply with the above rules.
In any case, soon the company will notify all owners of these vehicles about the need to come to the service center. All the work on the replacement tail lights will be free of charge.